Suzanne Ragheb - Bringing Art to Ottawa's Muslim Community
26
January
2017
Arts
-
Aicha Lasfar

While it is home to many brilliant artists, Ottawa is mostly known as a working city and not necessarily for its art scene. Hoping to change...

Haroon Siddiqui - A Voice of Reason
25
January
2017
In Focus
-
Muslims Actually

Haroon Siddiqui needs no introduction.  He has been a significant contributor towards “challenging the image of Muslims being portraye...

Why I Joined The Justice for Abdirahman Coalition
23
January
2017
Voices
-
Farhia Ahmed

Farhia Ahmed, co-chair of the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition, spoke on December 10th, Human Rights Day, at the IDRF Dignity Tour in Ottawa...

Mariam Nouser - Igniting Courageous Conversations
21
January
2017
In Focus
-
Muslims Actually

Mariam Nouser is an entrepreneur and blogger based in Toronto, Canada. While she is a full time student in university, she splits her free t...

How Youth Turned a Mosque into a Homeless Shelter and Showed Us What Community Looks Like
19
January
2017
News
-
Chelby Daigle

Al Jamia Masjid made headlines in late December, when it became a temporary overnight shelter for Vancouver’s homeless during a cold s...

Nader Khan - Spreading Good Through Song
18
January
2017
Arts
-
Muslims Actually

Nader Khan is a Indian Canadian singer/songwriter, arts educator and social activist. Over the last 20 years, he has toured and performed ac...

Check out the Racialized Muslim Women: Recognizing Resistance, Valuing Stories Panel on Thursday
17
January
2017
News
-
Chelby Daigle

The Racialized Muslim Women: Recognizing Resistance, Valuing Stories panel panel event at Ryerson University and streamed online explores th...

Ottawa Events

Human Chain Demo around the US Embassy in Ottawa
Mon, Jan 30, 2017 12:00pm
Cat: Demonstrations
Women's Only Aerobics and Fitness Classes
Tue, Jan 31, 2017 07:15pm
Cat: Sports/Fitness
Fiqh of Winter Ft. Shaykh Ismail - Weekly Halaqa
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 07:30pm
Cat: Lectures
CCMW Training to End Violence in the Family
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 10:00am
Cat: Information Workshops
Career Fair Networking Event
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 12:00pm
Cat: Social/Cultural
Events

Ottawa Prayer Times

Ottawa - Canada

الأحد 1 جمادى الأولى 1438
Sunday January 29 2017
Fajr 7:02 am
Sunrise 8:27 am
Duhr 1:16 pm
Asr 3:44 pm
Maghrib 6:06 pm
Ishaa 7:31 pm
  • Method of Calculation: Islamic Society of North America (ISNA)
  • Asr Juristic Method: Shafii, Maliki, Hanbali
