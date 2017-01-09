Latest Articles

Muslims Actually Moves to Muslim Link
06
January
2017
Muslims Actually Moves to Muslim Link
In Focus
-
Chelby Daigle

The Muslims Actually Profile Series developed by Toronto-based community activist Farheen Khan has now moved to Muslim Link. The over 40 pro...

Farheen Khan - Faith, Activism & Resilience
06
January
2017
Farheen Khan - Faith, Activism & Resilience
In Focus
-
Muslims Actually

Muslim Link interviewed Indian Canadian community activist Farheen Khan. Khan is an published author who has written about her personal expe...

Farah Nasser – Redefining Muslim Women on TV
04
January
2017
Farah Nasser – Redefining Muslim Women on TV
In Focus
-
Muslims Actually

Farah Nasser brings extensive experience to her role as anchor on Global News at 5:30 & 6. Nasser began her career with RogersTV before acce...

Nour Kaiss- Hijabi Blogger & Founder of Tech Startup Souqina
04
January
2017
Nour Kaiss- Hijabi Blogger & Founder of Tech Startup Souqina
Business
-
Muslims Actually

Nour Kaiss Soliman is one of Canada’s top hijab bloggers in the digital space. Currently, she is the CEO of two companies, one of whic...

Izzeldin Abuelaish – From Refugee Camp To “The Gaza Doctor”
04
January
2017
Izzeldin Abuelaish – From Refugee Camp To “The Gaza Doctor”
In Focus
-
Muslims Actually

Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish received his elementary, preparatory and secondary educations in the refugee camp school system in Jabalia, Gaza. As ...

Advice on How To Be Allies to Black Muslims
03
January
2017
Advice on How To Be Allies to Black Muslims
In Focus
-
Chelby Daigle

In the fallout of the RIS Controversy, I shared a Facebook post about How to be an Ally to Black Muslims. It has been shared widely in Canad...

Salimah Kassim-Lakha - Founder of YogaVision
01
January
2017
Salimah Kassim-Lakha - Founder of YogaVision
Business
-
Muslims Actually

Excerpts from a Mindful Conversation with Salimah Kassim-Lakha, founder and director of YogaVision, by writer Saima S. Hussain ...

More
Latest Articles

Ottawa Events

Paint Night with Suzanne Ragheb
Wed, Jan 11, 2017 06:00pm
Cat: Social/Cultural
Muslim Medical Association of Canada Medical School Interview Prep Workshop
Wed, Jan 11, 2017 06:00pm
Cat: Information Workshops
Feed the Homeless - ft. UOMSA, ABSA & TMA
Sat, Jan 14, 2017 10:00am
Cat: Charitable/Activism
Losing Touch With Humanity in Times of War: The Panel
Thu, Jan 19, 2017 06:00pm
Cat: Lectures
Confidential: Tafsīr Sūrat’l-Nūr with Sheikh Kamal El Mekki
Fri, Jan 20, 2017 all day
Cat: Courses
More
Events

Ottawa Prayer Times

Ottawa - Canada

الإثنين 10 ربيع الثاني 1438
Monday January 09 2017
Fajr 7:13 am
Sunrise 8:41 am
Duhr 1:10 pm
Asr 3:21 pm
Maghrib 5:40 pm
Ishaa 7:08 pm
  • Method of Calculation: Islamic Society of North America (ISNA)
  • Asr Juristic Method: Shafii, Maliki, Hanbali
Powered By Joomlar.net

Subscribe to Mailing List

Subscribe to the Muslim Link Snapshot to get Monthly Updates of Local News & Events

Featured Listing