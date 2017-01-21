Al Jamia Masjid made headlines in late December, when it became a temporary overnight shelter for Vancouver’s homeless during a cold s...
Nader Khan is a Indian Canadian singer/songwriter, arts educator and social activist. Over the last 20 years, he has toured and performed ac...
The Racialized Muslim Women: Recognizing Resistance, Valuing Stories panel panel event at Ryerson University and streamed online explores th...
Anyone who has ever sought out post-secondary education knows it can be a struggle to find the perfect program. One team of young Muslims fr...
The Somerset West Community Health Centre is hiring an Arabic-Speaking Multicultural Health Navigator. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, J...
In the wake of the news that MP Ahmed Hussen has been appointed to the position of Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Muslim...
Steven Zhou is a journalist and editor who focuses on international security-related affairs, often in the post-9/11 context. He has worked ...
|
Cat: Conferences
|
Cat: Social/Cultural
|
Cat: Sports/Fitness
|
Cat: Information Workshops
|
Cat: Social/Cultural
|Fajr
|7:08 am
|Sunrise
|8:34 am
|Duhr
|1:15 pm
|Asr
|3:35 pm
|Maghrib
|5:56 pm
|Ishaa
|7:22 pm