Latest Articles

Justice for Abdirahman Coalition Wins Black History Ottawa Community Builder Award
29
January
2017
Justice for Abdirahman Coalition Wins Black History Ottawa Community Builder Award
Blog
-
Chelby Daigle

The Justice for Abdirahman Coalition won the award for Community Leadership at Black History Ottawa's Community Builder Awards Ceremony, hel...

Suzanne Ragheb - Bringing Art to Ottawa's Muslim Community
26
January
2017
Suzanne Ragheb - Bringing Art to Ottawa's Muslim Community
Arts
-
Aicha Lasfar

While it is home to many brilliant artists, Ottawa is mostly known as a working city and not necessarily for its art scene. Hoping to change...

Haroon Siddiqui - A Voice of Reason
25
January
2017
Haroon Siddiqui - A Voice of Reason
In Focus
-
Muslims Actually

Haroon Siddiqui needs no introduction.  He has been a significant contributor towards “challenging the image of Muslims being portraye...

Why I Joined The Justice for Abdirahman Coalition
23
January
2017
Why I Joined The Justice for Abdirahman Coalition
Voices
-
Farhia Ahmed

Farhia Ahmed, co-chair of the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition, spoke on December 10th, Human Rights Day, at the IDRF Dignity Tour in Ottawa...

Mariam Nouser - Igniting Courageous Conversations
21
January
2017
Mariam Nouser - Igniting Courageous Conversations
In Focus
-
Muslims Actually

Mariam Nouser is an entrepreneur and blogger based in Toronto, Canada. While she is a full time student in university, she splits her free t...

How Youth Turned a Mosque into a Homeless Shelter and Showed Us What Community Looks Like
19
January
2017
How Youth Turned a Mosque into a Homeless Shelter and Showed Us What Community Looks Like
News
-
Chelby Daigle

Al Jamia Masjid made headlines in late December, when it became a temporary overnight shelter for Vancouver’s homeless during a cold s...

Nader Khan - Spreading Good Through Song
18
January
2017
Nader Khan - Spreading Good Through Song
Arts
-
Muslims Actually

Nader Khan is a Indian Canadian singer/songwriter, arts educator and social activist. Over the last 20 years, he has toured and performed ac...

More
Latest Articles

Ottawa Events

Fiqh of Winter Ft. Shaykh Ismail - Weekly Halaqa
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 07:30pm
Cat: Lectures
CCMW Training to End Violence in the Family
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 10:00am
Cat: Information Workshops
Career Fair Networking Event
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 12:00pm
Cat: Social/Cultural
University of Ottawa Somali Student Association's Relaunch Event
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 06:00pm
Cat: Celebrations
Riverside South for Refugees: Syrian Food From the Heart
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 06:00pm
Cat: Fundraising Dinners
More
Events

Ottawa Prayer Times

Ottawa - Canada

الأربعاء 4 جمادى الأولى 1438
Wednesday February 01 2017
Fajr 6:59 am
Sunrise 8:23 am
Duhr 1:17 pm
Asr 3:47 pm
Maghrib 6:11 pm
Ishaa 7:35 pm
  • Method of Calculation: Islamic Society of North America (ISNA)
  • Asr Juristic Method: Shafii, Maliki, Hanbali
Powered By Joomlar.net

Subscribe to Mailing List

Subscribe to the Muslim Link Snapshot to get Monthly Updates of Local News & Events

Featured Listing