Job Posting: Arabic-Speaking Multicultural Health Navigator Deadline January 25
12
January
2017
Blog
-
Chelby Daigle

The Somerset West Community Health Centre is hiring an Arabic-Speaking Multicultural Health Navigator. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, J...

Somali Canadians React to Ahmed Hussen’s Appointment as Minister of Immigration
12
January
2017
News
-
Chelby Daigle

In the wake of the news that MP Ahmed Hussen has been appointed to the position of Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Muslim...

Steven Zhou – Paving The Way Forward Through Critical Engagement
10
January
2017
In Focus
-
Muslims Actually

Steven Zhou is a journalist and editor who focuses on international security-related affairs, often in the post-9/11 context. He has worked ...

New Magicuts Hair Salon Location Offers Comfortable Hijab-Friendly Section
08
January
2017
Business
-
Palvashah Durrani

Magicuts, a well-known hair salon franchise, has opened a new store on Ogilvie Road with a special section designed to provide quality hair ...

Muslims Actually Moves to Muslim Link
06
January
2017
In Focus
-
Chelby Daigle

The Muslims Actually Profile Series developed by Toronto-based community activist Farheen Khan has now moved to Muslim Link. The over 40 pro...

Farheen Khan - Faith, Activism & Resilience
06
January
2017
In Focus
-
Muslims Actually

Muslim Link interviewed Indian Canadian community activist Farheen Khan. Khan is an published author who has written about her personal expe...

Farah Nasser – Redefining Muslim Women on TV
04
January
2017
In Focus
-
Muslims Actually

Farah Nasser brings extensive experience to her role as anchor on Global News at 5:30 & 6. Nasser began her career with RogersTV before acce...

Women's Only Aerobics and Fitness Classes
Mon, Jan 16, 2017 07:15pm
Cat: Sports/Fitness
Losing Touch With Humanity in Times of War: The Panel
Thu, Jan 19, 2017 06:00pm
Cat: Lectures
Confidential: Tafsīr Sūrat’l-Nūr with Sheikh Kamal El Mekki
Fri, Jan 20, 2017 all day
Cat: Courses
Emergency Fundraising Tour with Sh. Yahya Ibrahim
Fri, Jan 20, 2017 12:00pm
Cat: Fundraisers
Carleton University Centre for the Study of Islam presents a Public Lecture on the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem
Fri, Jan 20, 2017 06:30pm
Cat: Lectures
Ottawa Prayer Times

Ottawa - Canada

الإثنين 17 ربيع الثاني 1438
Monday January 16 2017
Fajr 7:11 am
Sunrise 8:38 am
Duhr 1:13 pm
Asr 3:28 pm
Maghrib 5:48 pm
Ishaa 7:15 pm
  • Method of Calculation: Islamic Society of North America (ISNA)
  • Asr Juristic Method: Shafii, Maliki, Hanbali
