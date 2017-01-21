Latest Articles

How Youth Turned a Mosque into a Homeless Shelter and Showed Us What Community Looks Like
19
January
2017
News
-
Chelby Daigle

Al Jamia Masjid made headlines in late December, when it became a temporary overnight shelter for Vancouver’s homeless during a cold s...

Nader Khan - Spreading Good Through Song
18
January
2017
Arts
-
Muslims Actually

Nader Khan is a Indian Canadian singer/songwriter, arts educator and social activist. Over the last 20 years, he has toured and performed ac...

Check out the Racialized Muslim Women: Recognizing Resistance, Valuing Stories Panel on Thursday
17
January
2017
News
-
Chelby Daigle

The Racialized Muslim Women: Recognizing Resistance, Valuing Stories panel panel event at Ryerson University and streamed online explores th...

Local Students Make Choosing the Right Canadian University Easier with New Website
16
January
2017
Business
-
Aicha Lasfar

Anyone who has ever sought out post-secondary education knows it can be a struggle to find the perfect program. One team of young Muslims fr...

Job Posting: Arabic-Speaking Multicultural Health Navigator Deadline January 25
12
January
2017
Blog
-
Chelby Daigle

The Somerset West Community Health Centre is hiring an Arabic-Speaking Multicultural Health Navigator. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, J...

Somali Canadians React to Ahmed Hussen’s Appointment as Minister of Immigration
12
January
2017
News
-
Chelby Daigle

In the wake of the news that MP Ahmed Hussen has been appointed to the position of Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Muslim...

Steven Zhou – Paving The Way Forward Through Critical Engagement
10
January
2017
In Focus
-
Muslims Actually

Steven Zhou is a journalist and editor who focuses on international security-related affairs, often in the post-9/11 context. He has worked ...

Ottawa Events

Awakening the Spirit of Somali Youth Conference
Sat, Jan 21, 2017 05:00pm
Cat: Conferences
Sanad Collective Letters to the Prophet (pbuh) Writing Workshop
Sun, Jan 22, 2017 01:00pm
Cat: Social/Cultural
Women's Only Aerobics and Fitness Classes
Mon, Jan 23, 2017 07:15pm
Cat: Sports/Fitness
Refugee Sponsorship Support Program Free Clinic
Thu, Jan 26, 2017 06:00pm
Cat: Information Workshops
ABSA TeaTime Meet & Greet
Fri, Jan 27, 2017 05:30pm
Cat: Social/Cultural
Events

Ottawa Prayer Times

Ottawa - Canada

الأحد 23 ربيع الثاني 1438
Saturday January 21 2017
Fajr 7:08 am
Sunrise 8:34 am
Duhr 1:15 pm
Asr 3:35 pm
Maghrib 5:56 pm
Ishaa 7:22 pm
  • Method of Calculation: Islamic Society of North America (ISNA)
  • Asr Juristic Method: Shafii, Maliki, Hanbali
