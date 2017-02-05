Latest Articles

Asha Siad – Amplifying Hope through Storytelling
03
February
2017
In Focus
Muslims Actually

Asha Siad is an award-winning Somali-Canadian journalist and documentary filmmaker. She has reported for Shaw TV, CBC News and Frontiere New...

Justice for Abdirahman Coalition Wins Black History Ottawa Community Builder Award
29
January
2017
Blog
Chelby Daigle

The Justice for Abdirahman Coalition won the award for Community Leadership at Black History Ottawa's Community Builder Awards Ceremony, hel...

Suzanne Ragheb - Bringing Art to Ottawa's Muslim Community
26
January
2017
Arts
Aicha Lasfar

While it is home to many brilliant artists, Ottawa is mostly known as a working city and not necessarily for its art scene. Hoping to change...

Haroon Siddiqui - A Voice of Reason
25
January
2017
In Focus
Muslims Actually

Haroon Siddiqui needs no introduction.  He has been a significant contributor towards “challenging the image of Muslims being portraye...

Why I Joined The Justice for Abdirahman Coalition
23
January
2017
Voices
Farhia Ahmed

Farhia Ahmed, co-chair of the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition, spoke on December 10th, Human Rights Day, at the IDRF Dignity Tour in Ottawa...

Mariam Nouser - Igniting Courageous Conversations
21
January
2017
In Focus
Muslims Actually

Mariam Nouser is an entrepreneur and blogger based in Toronto, Canada. While she is a full time student in university, she splits her free t...

How Youth Turned a Mosque into a Homeless Shelter and Showed Us What Community Looks Like
19
January
2017
News
Chelby Daigle

Al Jamia Masjid made headlines in late December, when it became a temporary overnight shelter for Vancouver’s homeless during a cold s...

Ottawa Events

Muslim Ban Q & A
Mon, Feb 06, 2017 11:30am
Cat: Lectures
Women's Only Aerobics and Fitness Classes
Mon, Feb 06, 2017 07:15pm
Cat: Sports/Fitness
Somali Centre for Family Services Youth Career Fair
Wed, Feb 08, 2017 01:30pm
Cat: Social/Cultural
A Walk in the Meadows and an Ode to Muhammad (s)
Wed, Feb 08, 2017 05:30pm
Cat: Lectures
Hope Has Two Daughters with Monia Mazigh and Adrian Harewood
Wed, Feb 08, 2017 07:30pm
Cat: Lectures
Events

Ottawa Prayer Times

Ottawa - Canada

الأحد 8 جمادى الأولى 1438
Sunday February 05 2017
Fajr 6:55 am
Sunrise 8:18 am
Duhr 1:17 pm
Asr 3:52 pm
Maghrib 6:16 pm
Ishaa 7:40 pm
  • Method of Calculation: Islamic Society of North America (ISNA)
  • Asr Juristic Method: Shafii, Maliki, Hanbali
