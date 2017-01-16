The Somerset West Community Health Centre is hiring an Arabic-Speaking Multicultural Health Navigator. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, J...
In the wake of the news that MP Ahmed Hussen has been appointed to the position of Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Muslim...
Steven Zhou is a journalist and editor who focuses on international security-related affairs, often in the post-9/11 context. He has worked ...
Magicuts, a well-known hair salon franchise, has opened a new store on Ogilvie Road with a special section designed to provide quality hair ...
The Muslims Actually Profile Series developed by Toronto-based community activist Farheen Khan has now moved to Muslim Link. The over 40 pro...
Muslim Link interviewed Indian Canadian community activist Farheen Khan. Khan is an published author who has written about her personal expe...
Farah Nasser brings extensive experience to her role as anchor on Global News at 5:30 & 6. Nasser began her career with RogersTV before acce...
|
Cat: Sports/Fitness
|
Cat: Lectures
|
Cat: Courses
|
Cat: Fundraisers
|
Carleton University Centre for the Study of Islam presents a Public Lecture on the Dome of the Rock in JerusalemFri, Jan 20, 2017 06:30pm
Cat: Lectures
|Fajr
|7:11 am
|Sunrise
|8:38 am
|Duhr
|1:13 pm
|Asr
|3:28 pm
|Maghrib
|5:48 pm
|Ishaa
|7:15 pm