Farhia Ahmed, co-chair of the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition, spoke on December 10th, Human Rights Day, at the IDRF Dignity Tour in Ottawa...
Mariam Nouser is an entrepreneur and blogger based in Toronto, Canada. While she is a full time student in university, she splits her free t...
Al Jamia Masjid made headlines in late December, when it became a temporary overnight shelter for Vancouver’s homeless during a cold s...
Nader Khan is a Indian Canadian singer/songwriter, arts educator and social activist. Over the last 20 years, he has toured and performed ac...
The Racialized Muslim Women: Recognizing Resistance, Valuing Stories panel panel event at Ryerson University and streamed online explores th...
Anyone who has ever sought out post-secondary education knows it can be a struggle to find the perfect program. One team of young Muslims fr...
The Somerset West Community Health Centre is hiring an Arabic-Speaking Multicultural Health Navigator. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, J...
