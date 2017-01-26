Latest Articles

Why I Joined The Justice for Abdirahman Coalition
23
January
2017
Why I Joined The Justice for Abdirahman Coalition
Voices
-
Farhia Ahmed

Farhia Ahmed, co-chair of the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition, spoke on December 10th, Human Rights Day, at the IDRF Dignity Tour in Ottawa...

Mariam Nouser - Igniting Courageous Conversations
21
January
2017
Mariam Nouser - Igniting Courageous Conversations
In Focus
-
Muslims Actually

Mariam Nouser is an entrepreneur and blogger based in Toronto, Canada. While she is a full time student in university, she splits her free t...

How Youth Turned a Mosque into a Homeless Shelter and Showed Us What Community Looks Like
19
January
2017
How Youth Turned a Mosque into a Homeless Shelter and Showed Us What Community Looks Like
News
-
Chelby Daigle

Al Jamia Masjid made headlines in late December, when it became a temporary overnight shelter for Vancouver’s homeless during a cold s...

Nader Khan - Spreading Good Through Song
18
January
2017
Nader Khan - Spreading Good Through Song
Arts
-
Muslims Actually

Nader Khan is a Indian Canadian singer/songwriter, arts educator and social activist. Over the last 20 years, he has toured and performed ac...

Check out the Racialized Muslim Women: Recognizing Resistance, Valuing Stories Panel on Thursday
17
January
2017
Check out the Racialized Muslim Women: Recognizing Resistance, Valuing Stories Panel on Thursday
News
-
Chelby Daigle

The Racialized Muslim Women: Recognizing Resistance, Valuing Stories panel panel event at Ryerson University and streamed online explores th...

Local Students Make Choosing the Right Canadian University Easier with New Website
16
January
2017
Local Students Make Choosing the Right Canadian University Easier with New Website
Business
-
Aicha Lasfar

Anyone who has ever sought out post-secondary education knows it can be a struggle to find the perfect program. One team of young Muslims fr...

Job Posting: Arabic-Speaking Multicultural Health Navigator Deadline January 25
12
January
2017
Job Posting: Arabic-Speaking Multicultural Health Navigator Deadline January 25
Blog
-
Chelby Daigle

The Somerset West Community Health Centre is hiring an Arabic-Speaking Multicultural Health Navigator. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, J...

Ottawa Events

Refugee Sponsorship Support Program Free Clinic
Thu, Jan 26, 2017 06:00pm
Cat: Information Workshops
ABSA TeaTime Meet & Greet
Fri, Jan 27, 2017 05:30pm
Cat: Social/Cultural
Empowerem Untrend the Trend Workshop
Sat, Jan 28, 2017 02:00pm
Cat: Social/Cultural
Somali Youth 4 Change: Money Talks
Sat, Jan 28, 2017 05:00pm
Cat: Lectures
Save the Rohingyas Fundraising Dinner
Sat, Jan 28, 2017 05:30pm
Cat: Fundraising Dinners
Events

Ottawa Prayer Times

Ottawa - Canada

الخميس 27 ربيع الثاني 1438
Thursday January 26 2017
Fajr 7:05 am
Sunrise 8:30 am
Duhr 1:16 pm
Asr 3:40 pm
Maghrib 6:02 pm
Ishaa 7:27 pm
  • Method of Calculation: Islamic Society of North America (ISNA)
  • Asr Juristic Method: Shafii, Maliki, Hanbali
