While it is home to many brilliant artists, Ottawa is mostly known as a working city and not necessarily for its art scene. Hoping to change...
Haroon Siddiqui needs no introduction. He has been a significant contributor towards “challenging the image of Muslims being portraye...
Farhia Ahmed, co-chair of the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition, spoke on December 10th, Human Rights Day, at the IDRF Dignity Tour in Ottawa...
Mariam Nouser is an entrepreneur and blogger based in Toronto, Canada. While she is a full time student in university, she splits her free t...
Al Jamia Masjid made headlines in late December, when it became a temporary overnight shelter for Vancouver’s homeless during a cold s...
Nader Khan is a Indian Canadian singer/songwriter, arts educator and social activist. Over the last 20 years, he has toured and performed ac...
The Racialized Muslim Women: Recognizing Resistance, Valuing Stories panel panel event at Ryerson University and streamed online explores th...
|
Cat: Demonstrations
|
Cat: Sports/Fitness
|
Cat: Lectures
|
Cat: Information Workshops
|
Cat: Social/Cultural
|Fajr
|7:02 am
|Sunrise
|8:27 am
|Duhr
|1:16 pm
|Asr
|3:44 pm
|Maghrib
|6:06 pm
|Ishaa
|7:31 pm