Latest Articles

Building Love with Black Muslims & Black Lives Matter Campaign is Crowdfunding for Black Lives Matter Toronto
26
December
2017
Building Love with Black Muslims & Black Lives Matter Campaign is Crowdfunding for Black Lives Matter Toronto
Blog
-
Chelby Daigle

Ibrahim Hindy has launched an online crowdfunding campaign with other non-Black Muslims in Toronto hoping to raise $5000 to support Black Li...

Donate Online To Help The Family of Asma & Nasiba
20
December
2017
Donate Online To Help The Family of Asma & Nasiba
Blog
-
Chelby Daigle

Donate online here to help the family of Asma and Nasiba A-Noor in their time of need.   ...

Motarrazat: Bringing Palestinian Traditional Attire to Ottawa
19
December
2017
Motarrazat: Bringing Palestinian Traditional Attire to Ottawa
Business
-
Aicha Lasfar

For many people, the first thought that comes to mind about Palestine is tragic conflict not intricate embroidery. It is an unfortunate real...

Interest Free Home Ownership – How Does It Work?
19
December
2017
Interest Free Home Ownership – How Does It Work?
Islamic Finance
-
Sawitri Mardyani

One of the biggest challenges Muslims face when it comes to reconciling their faith with their finances is home ownership. With house prices...

Using Theatre to Tell The Stories of Rohingya Refugees in Canada: An Interview with Yusuf Zine
19
December
2017
Using Theatre to Tell The Stories of Rohingya Refugees in Canada: An Interview with Yusuf Zine
News
-
Chelby Daigle

What started out as a play made by Rohingya refugee youth in Ontario is on its way to becoming a full length documentary. Muslim Link spoke ...

Opportunity: The Premier’s Council on Youth Opportunities is Looking for New Members Closing Date January 16 2017
19
December
2017
Opportunity: The Premier’s Council on Youth Opportunities is Looking for New Members Closing Date January 16 2017
Blog
-
Chelby Daigle

Do you know a young person that is active in their community, engaged in current issues or would be a great voice for other youth? Please en...

Job Posting: Boys and Girls Club Ottawa Clinical Youth Outreach Worker Arabic Required Application Deadline January 13 2017
19
December
2017
Job Posting: Boys and Girls Club Ottawa Clinical Youth Outreach Worker Arabic Required Application Deadline January 13 2017
Blog
-
Chelby Daigle

The Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa (BGCO) is seeking applications for a full-time Clinical Youth Outreach Worker (YOW). The ability to speak ...

More
Latest Articles

Ottawa Events

Le Centre Islamique de l’Outaouais Bazar du nouvel an
Sun, Jan 01, 2017 10:30am
Cat: Bazaars
Women's Only Aerobics and Fitness Classes
Mon, Jan 02, 2017 07:15pm
Cat: Sports/Fitness
Focus: It's a Journey - a talk by Dr Umar Faruq Abd-Allah
Tue, Jan 03, 2017 07:00pm
Cat: Lectures
Common Mistakes in Salah
Sat, Jan 07, 2017 12:00pm
Cat: Conferences
Somali Night
Sat, Jan 07, 2017 05:30pm
Cat: Celebrations
More
Events

Ottawa Prayer Times

Ottawa - Canada

الأحد 2 ربيع الثاني 1438
Sunday January 01 2017
Fajr 7:13 am
Sunrise 8:43 am
Duhr 1:07 pm
Asr 3:13 pm
Maghrib 5:31 pm
Ishaa 7:00 pm
  • Method of Calculation: Islamic Society of North America (ISNA)
  • Asr Juristic Method: Shafii, Maliki, Hanbali
Powered By Joomlar.net

Subscribe to Mailing List

Subscribe to the Muslim Link Snapshot to get Monthly Updates of Local News & Events

Featured Listing